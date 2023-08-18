Official: Chelsea sign Roméo Lavia from Southampton

Chelsea have successfully completed the second leg of our midfield transfer knockout matchup against Liverpool, signing Roméo Lavia to add to our ever-growing collection of ridiculous young talents, who will hopefully gel and grow into something truly amazing.

The 19-year-old joins for a reported £53m fee, with some potential add-ons of around £5m more, and has signed a seven-year contract in line with our usual method to this madness. The total fee is slightly less than what Liverpool had offered in their last attempt, before being informed that Lavia, like Moisés Caicedo, bleeds Blue, baby!

Introducing a new Blue! pic.twitter.com/vdHynMOMti — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2023

Lavia was briefly linked with us last year as well, not long after he left Manchester City’s youth system to join Southampton. His season for The Saints may have ended in relegation from the Premier League, but he was a regular for them despite his young age, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

He might not be as involved for us, but we can probably expect him to be a key contributor already.

"I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started." -Roméo Lavia; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Roméo! Let’s win some things!