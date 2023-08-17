Michael Olise signs new contract with Crystal Palace as Chelsea move collapses

Michael Olise look set to become our latest signing, coming back home to where he spent seven years as a youth player, but in a surprising and sudden twist, the 21-year-old winger has instead signed a new long-term contract with Crystal Palace.

Huh.

Chelsea were supposedly all set to activate the release clause in Olise’s contract, said to be around £35m, but apparently that was proving more complicated than expected, with the clause containing various other clauses, or some such. Meanwhile, Palace got all huffy about our approach, planting the idea through various media stories that we were tapping him up, or moving unethically at the very least.

Told that Crystal Palace have discussed going to a tribunal with Chelsea over their approach for Michael Olise. Chairman Steve Parish is said to be unhappy about their conduct. Also understand that Olise's release clause contains a sell-on clause for Palace

So perhaps it’s for the best that we have backed away from this situation, and let them rekindle their relationship instead. For what it’s worth, Olise only signed a four-year deal.

Chelsea are now presumably looking at other targets, with Lyon’s Bradley Barcola mentioned already ... and also Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson? No thanks.

