So far this calendar year, Hakim Ziyech has seen not just one, but two attempts to leave Chelsea collapse at the last minute. But he could strike third time lucky with Galatasaray now.

According to multiple reports, Ziyech’s due for a medical in Istanbul, which of course is the part where his previous attempt to leave broke down. Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr were all set to sign him, before multiple “red flags” came up during the medical chek. The 30-year-old Ziyech may have disagreed with their assessments, but the move collapsed either way.

Hakim Ziyech looking likely to leave Chelsea for Galatasaray. Heading to Turkey for a medical. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 16, 2023

Prior to that, Ziyech’s agreed move to PSG in January failed to materialize after an administrative error (or our end, supposedly) caused them to miss the deadline to submit the paperwork. Ziyech had been sat in their offices on Deadline Day, but had to skulk back to Chelsea instead.

It’s been made pretty clear and obvious that Ziyech has no role to play for us going forward, so hopefully this deal will come to fruition indeed. There’s no word on a potential transfer fee, but I don’t imagine it would be much. The agreed deal with Al Nassr had been around only £8-10m.