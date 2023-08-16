Official: Reading sign Ben Elliott from Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Ben Elliott has left the club on a permanent basis, completing a move to Reading yesterday. The 20-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Royals. He had a year still left on his previous Chelsea contract, but it would appear that we have granted him a free transfer.

Elliott, who had overcome a few injury issues in recent years and has earned one senior cap for Cameroon, had been at Chelsea since an early age, and seems to be leaving on good terms.

“After 14 years at Chelsea it’s time to say goodbye. I would like to thank my teammates and all the staff and coaches for all the help over the years. I made so many great memories and met so many great people and the club will always have a special place in my heart.” -Ben Elliott; Instagram

Reading have dropped down into the third tier for the first time in over two decades, following their relegation from the Championship last season (despite Cesare Casadei’s best efforts). Perhaps Elliott can help them bounce back.

Good luck, Ben!