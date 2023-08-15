Chelsea look set to make another signing after activating Michael Olise’s release clause at Crystal Palace. Chelsea had already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old this a couple days ago, to bring him back home to where spent seven years as an Academy youngster.

Various reports, including from the BBC, The Athletic, and of course Fabrizio Romano believe the clause to be “in the region of £35m”, which isn’t too outrageous in today’s market, but does represent yet another significant purchase that is now pushing our total spending over the past 12 months right up to the £1b mark. Impressive!

Olise’s currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up while playing for France at the U21 European Championships in the summer. He’s expected back shortly, so hopefully that is indeed the case. His signing was seemingly prompted (at least in part) by the injury Christopher Nkunku, who probably won’t be fit and ready to play until after the new year.