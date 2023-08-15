 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News MOISÉS CAICEDO IS A BLUE!

Filed under:

Official: Leicester City sign Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea

Good luck, Cesare!

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The long-anticipated move for young Cesare Casadei has been confirmed and completed today, with the 20-year-old midfielder joining Leicester City in their bid to bounce back immediately after getting relegated from the Premier League last season.

Casadei had been part of our preseason tour in the United States — and a fairly impressive part, especially in the first couple games — but his prospects of staying with the Chelsea first-team have gotten dimmer and dimmer, at least for now, as we’ve continued to splurge on other midfielders in the transfer market.

It’s a season-long loan for the youngster, without any future considerations, so he should be back next summer to challenge for a spot once again.

Leicester City and their new manager, Enzo Maresca seem pretty excited by Casadei’s arrival, so hopefully he will get plenty of minutes. Leicester have won all three of their games so far (two in the league, one in the League Cup), and will be looking to maintain high standards all season.

Good luck, Cesare!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History