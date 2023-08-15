Official: Leicester City sign Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea

The long-anticipated move for young Cesare Casadei has been confirmed and completed today, with the 20-year-old midfielder joining Leicester City in their bid to bounce back immediately after getting relegated from the Premier League last season.

Casadei had been part of our preseason tour in the United States — and a fairly impressive part, especially in the first couple games — but his prospects of staying with the Chelsea first-team have gotten dimmer and dimmer, at least for now, as we’ve continued to splurge on other midfielders in the transfer market.

It’s a season-long loan for the youngster, without any future considerations, so he should be back next summer to challenge for a spot once again.

Cesare Casadei has completed a season-long loan to Leicester City. ✍️



Best of luck for 23/24, Cesare! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 15, 2023

Leicester City and their new manager, Enzo Maresca seem pretty excited by Casadei’s arrival, so hopefully he will get plenty of minutes. Leicester have won all three of their games so far (two in the league, one in the League Cup), and will be looking to maintain high standards all season.

Good luck, Cesare!