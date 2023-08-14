According to reports coming out of France this morning, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Michael Olise for a return to his boyhood club.

We had been linked with a move for the 21-year-old earlier this window, but the injury to Christopher Nkunku presumably (re-)galvanized these efforts. Olise himself is injured at the moment, but is expected to return within a month.

While there is no agreement yet with Crystal Palace, that’s just a matter of meeting their asking price — which is above £30m, it would seem. Considering our willingness to spend, spend, and spend some more, I don’t suspect that the fee will deter us in this case either.

Manchester City have also been sniffing around Olise, who incidentally had spent time in the academies of both teams. He got started with us, from an early age before leaving around 14 for a brief spell at City, then on to Reading where he made his breakthrough. His younger brother, Richard, 18 is also at Chelsea.

Come on home, Michael!