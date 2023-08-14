Official: Chelsea sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion

Moisés Caicedo is a Blue!

At long last Chelsea agreed this landmark transfer with Brighton & Hove Albion, for a reported total of £115m, which includes £100m paid up front and £15m in potential add-ons, and which also includes a sell-on clause. But until Caicedo hits those marks — and he hopefully will! — the initial fee matches what Arsenal paid West Ham in the Declan Rice deal (£100+5m) earlier this summer, and is slightly below the fee that we paid to Benfica for Enzo Fernández. But that’s all academic if Caicedo lives up to expectations!

It’s only ever been Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/LCYf6A2BQr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2023

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has signed an eight-year deal, which could be extended for a further year. Brighton had also agreed a transfer with Liverpool, but Caicedo outright rejected their advances.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! “I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.” -Moisés Caicedo; Source: Chelsea FC

Let’s hope Caicedo can make as big of an impact as quickly as Enzo has. Those two together could, should rule the midfield for years to come!

Welcome, Moisés! Let’s win some things!