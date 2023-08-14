 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Liverpool, Southampton agree £60m transfer for Roméo Lavia ... who also favors Chelsea — reports

By Fellipe Miranda and David Pasztor
Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton FC - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Having lost out (probably) to Chelsea on Moisés Caicedo, a somewhat salty Liverpool have gone back to Roméo Lavia at Southampton, increasing their bid significantly and reportedly agreeing a £60m deal now. Their previous high offer was around £45-46m, before Chelsea jumped in seemingly as a sort-of revenge move after Liverpool jumped into the Caicedo proceedings.

However, much to their potential chagrin, the narrative right now would seem to indicate that Lavia, like Caicedo also prefers Chelsea. We have a £55m bid in, though unclear if also accepted. (Both are above the previously stipulated £50m asking price.) Liverpool now “must convince” the 19-year-old to choose them instead of the Blues project.

As amusing as it would be to win yet another transfer battle against Liverpool, we might be running out of room in the dressing room once again at the rate we’re (still) signing new players. Perhaps we can be satisfied in getting Liverpool to “overpay” in this case.

