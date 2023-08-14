 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea, Brighton agree £115m transfer for Moisés Caicedo — reports

By David Pasztor
Qatar v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea have finally — finally! — agreed the transfer of Moisés Caicedo with Brighton & Hove Albion, report practically everybody that’s anybody on this fine Sunday evening. Chelsea snuck this in before the end of the weekend, and are expected to announce on Monday after the medical and all the other formalities (and hopefully they’re just formalities) are done.

It took a while to get here, with a few extra twists and turns (and millions) at the end thanks to Liverpool, but we made them extra salty in the process, so perhaps it will have been worth it. It sounds like the extras that could take this deal from the £100m asking price to the £115 final fee are add-ons anyway, and not necessarily easy ones to hit — though reports are conflicting on that part.

Either way, it’s a massive amount of money, breaking the British transfer record for the second time in eight months. Hopefully Caicedo will hit the ground running as well as Enzo has.

