Chelsea have finally — finally! — agreed the transfer of Moisés Caicedo with Brighton & Hove Albion, report practically everybody that’s anybody on this fine Sunday evening. Chelsea snuck this in before the end of the weekend, and are expected to announce on Monday after the medical and all the other formalities (and hopefully they’re just formalities) are done.

BREAKING: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee #CFC



£115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton.



Medical tests, booked.



Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032. pic.twitter.com/7O8whsRLdK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

It took a while to get here, with a few extra twists and turns (and millions) at the end thanks to Liverpool, but we made them extra salty in the process, so perhaps it will have been worth it. It sounds like the extras that could take this deal from the £100m asking price to the £115 final fee are add-ons anyway, and not necessarily easy ones to hit — though reports are conflicting on that part.

Chelsea believe they will end up paying about the same as they did for Enzo because not all the add-ons are easy.



It means they will have broken the British transfer record twice in 2023.



Medical is on Monday. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 13, 2023

Either way, it’s a massive amount of money, breaking the British transfer record for the second time in eight months. Hopefully Caicedo will hit the ground running as well as Enzo has.