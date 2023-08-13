This bit of silliness comes from the Calciomercato, as all good bits of transfer market silliness do, but a recent speculative note from Gazzetta dello Sport has now been followed up by some “exclusive” sauce from good old (former Sarri-whisperer) Alfredo “Hot Days” Pedullà, claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Romelu Lukaku and that “there have been contacts”, even (whatever that means).

Spurs are of course in need of a new striker after letting club legend Harry Kane join Bayern Munich, and (alongside the likes of Mehdi Taremi and the wonderfully named Gift Orban) Lukaku’s name has been floated as a potential option — despite their new head coach Ange Postecoglu not really rating him, not to mention their extensive history of not doing business with Chelsea (and vice-versa).

Lukaku meanwhile is said to be wanting to go to Italy and Italy alone, but the deal with Juventus seems to be going nowhere and it’s not like he’s never changed his mind before. And while we would undoubtedly prefer to have him go to Saudi Arabia — more money, more distance, less drama for everyone involved — if Spurs want to throw some of that Kane cash our way, we might not say no (especially if we believe that Lukaku’s truly washed-up at this point).