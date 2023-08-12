 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea, Brighton ‘on the brink’ of £115m transfer for Moisés Caicedo — reports

It’s happening, finally (?)

By David Pasztor
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

After all the drama of the past few days, it looks like we're finally ready to get the Moisés Caicedo saga over and done with. And actually done and done, this time.

We have “agreed to pay £115m” (agreed with ... ourselves? Brighton? The ToddFather?) for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, as per The Guardian, and should now be able to complete the transfer in short order. The fee will eclipse the Premier League record we set with Enzo Fernández’s transfer in January.

Brighton had also agreed a transfer with Liverpool a couple days ago, at a slightly lower rate (£111m), but Caicedo had evidently already promised himself to us, and he didn’t want to go back on that word. Presumably the extra few million from us are the tip for Brighton’s troubles, as if they weren’t already making out like gangbusters on this deal. (They paid all of £4.5m to Independiente del Valle in 2021 for him.)

In classic new-Chelsea style, Caicedo’s set to sign an 8-year deal, with an option for a ninth. Let’s hope that crystal ball of ours is working correctly!

