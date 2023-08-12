Things appear to be moving quite quickly in the Kepa Arrizabalaga situation, and our first-choice goalkeeper looks to be on his way to Real Madrid for at least this season.

According to the latest dispatch from the Transfer Oracle, Real and Chelsea have “verbally agreed” a loan for the 28-year-old, though surprisingly without an obligation to make the move permanent.

That’s a rather baffling allowance from our side considering that Kepa only has two years left on his current contract. I suppose maybe we don’t think his transfer value is too great either way, whether he has one or two years left? Still seems like we could’ve squeezed a decent amount out of Real Madrid however (and not just get his wages off our books) seeing as how they’re desperate for a goalkeeper after losing Thibaut Courtois for the season due to a torn ACL.

Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days.



He already said goodbye, ready to travel. pic.twitter.com/i6y7mk8nma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

In any case, presumably Robert Sánchez will have to step in right away then and start tomorrow against Liverpool. And then we will try to sign another goalkeeper as well? Can we bring Gaga Slonina back from his just-started loan?