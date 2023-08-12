Christopher Nkunku is set to miss about four months after undergoing knee surgery this week, and that extended absence has Chelsea looking into the transfer market for potential solutions once again.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as much in his pre-match press conference yesterday, though he didn’t specify what form that might take. However, it sounds like we may be looking at a temporary solution, which could perhaps hint towards a loan of some kind? Just speculating. (How’s your schedule looking like for the rest of the calendar year, João Félix?)

Meanwhile, we’ve been also linked with the likes of Michael Olise and Mohammed Kudus, if we believe that adding more pieces to the puzzle is the way to actually solve it in the end.

“We feel very sorry about [Nkunku; already a] very important player for us. [But] now it’s about [being] positive about when he can be again with us and recover as soon as possible in a good way. “We are working in the market also, we are going to miss one player like this. The club is working, trying to find a solution, maybe short term, medium and long term to add the right profile for the team to perform for now.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

So that’s the full range of potential solutions in play then. So much for having a settled squad before the start of the season!