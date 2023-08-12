Liverpool may have outbid Chelsea and may have subsequently agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Moisés Caicedo, but apparently Caicedo has since made it pretty clear to them that he only has eyes for Chelsea.

And while some Liverpool sources remain adamant that they have not walked away, it would appear that if we can at least match Liverpool’s British record £111m bid, we should be able to get this deal done at long last — despite Brighton’s supposed deadlines and whatnot. Brighton have already “forgotten” about Caicedo and moved on, so surely they will be happy to take the money from whichever bank account gives it to them.

Just to be sure, Sky Sports say we’re putting together a bid of around £115m — do these bids come with IKEA-style instructions? — which should get submitted ... today? tomorrow? this weekend?

Impressively, it looks like we want to get both the Caicedo and the Roméo Lavio deals done here shortly, for a total fee of around £170m (115+55). Certainly can’t fault the owners for not spending, even if we seem to be playing some hardcore fantasy football manager in many respects.