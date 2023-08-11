The Madness of Midfield Machinations continues at pace, with reports emerging that amid all the Moisés Caicedo (and Tyler Adams) drama, we are now “close” to an agreement with Southampton as well, for Roméo Lavia.

The agreement is said to be for “over £50m” (or £55m, according to some) which would be more than our reported £48m bid from yesterday, and more than Saints’ own asking price.

Chelsea have gone to £55m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and are closing in on a deal. Lavia a target for Liverpool… a sense that Chelsea are trying to sign him and Caicedo after pulling out of Tyler Adams deal #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 11, 2023

Initially, that bid looked like a sort-of revenge bid for Liverpool sticking their nose into the Caicedo situation, but the way things are going at the minute, we might end up with both of them.

Or perhaps none of them.

Or maybe just one of them.

But what about Tyler Adams?! Who knows!

Sign all the midfielders!

#LFC still in the race for Caicedo. It will all come down to what Chelsea do.

As things stand Liverpool still the only club to have agreed a deal with Brighton. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 11, 2023

This mess just keeps getting messier, sillier, and more expensive by the minute. But I guess we have the cash and the will to splash it, so who’s to complain?

(Well, other than notion that this is what we did in the last two transfer windows, too, and that sort of ad-hoc decision-making has set us up for at least a year of confusion and aimlessness and panic buying, selling — not to mention historically bad results.)

What’s the plan, Stan?