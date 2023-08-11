 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Adams deal off as Chelsea keep pushing for Moisés Caicedo — reports

New plan!

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea keep pushing for a last second re-gazumping over Moisés Caicedo, and it would appear that we’re set to do so at the expense of signing of Tyler Adams — which was not the original plan. (The original plan was both, or at least Adams.)

The 24-year-old USMNT captain had traveled down to London from Leeds to complete his medical, but the transfer has “hit a snag” and he has now returned back to Leeds. The Athletic’s report doesn’t specify what the snag is, but it seems that instead of spending the £20m on Adams’ release clause, we’re adding that to the Caicedo budget.

In principle, I like that (less bloat; spend big on the best of the best, fill the rest from within the system), but in this case it comes across as a bit desperate and a lot silly. We could’ve had Caicedo and Adams for £120m at any point in the last two months. Now we’re practically begging Brighton to take £120m and would you please, please, pretty please allow us to complete the deal for your man at this extra-exorbitant price.

For what it’s worth, Caicedo does seem to prefer us over Liverpool, and has even told Liverpool as much (as per Fabrizio), so we may have a leg to stand on. But it’s going to cost us.

