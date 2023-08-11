Chelsea keep pushing for a last second re-gazumping over Moisés Caicedo, and it would appear that we’re set to do so at the expense of signing of Tyler Adams — which was not the original plan. (The original plan was both, or at least Adams.)

The 24-year-old USMNT captain had traveled down to London from Leeds to complete his medical, but the transfer has “hit a snag” and he has now returned back to Leeds. The Athletic’s report doesn’t specify what the snag is, but it seems that instead of spending the £20m on Adams’ release clause, we’re adding that to the Caicedo budget.

In principle, I like that (less bloat; spend big on the best of the best, fill the rest from within the system), but in this case it comes across as a bit desperate and a lot silly. We could’ve had Caicedo and Adams for £120m at any point in the last two months. Now we’re practically begging Brighton to take £120m and would you please, please, pretty please allow us to complete the deal for your man at this extra-exorbitant price.

For what it’s worth, Caicedo does seem to prefer us over Liverpool, and has even told Liverpool as much (as per Fabrizio), so we may have a leg to stand on. But it’s going to cost us.

EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! #CFC



Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May.



Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/HI3geVVq9Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023