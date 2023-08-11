I wasn’t expecting clarity in the Moisés Caicedo situation until the weekend, but it appears we have clarity on late Thursday night already. And if we want(ed) Caicedo, it’s not clarity of the good kind.
According to multiple reports, including from David Ornstein at The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano at his Underground Lair (err,
Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. #BHAFC held auction using midnight deadline. #LFC highest bidder, #CFC at £100m. Personal terms a formality + medical planned for Friday in Liverpool @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/cUS7TdNWyL— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 11, 2023
Obviously nothing is signed or sealed and dramatic things can happen at a moment’s notice in the transfer market, but it would appear that after a two-month pursuit (if not longer), we have stumbled at the finish line — either willingly or unwillingly.
The only clear winners here are Brighton themselves. And Caicedo himself, I suppose.
So, Roméo Lavia then ... at £50m? Or are we happy with the current options plus Tyler Adams? These are the moments when we need clarity of a long-term vision and the fortitude to execute to it despite hurdles and setbacks.
More on Caicedo ✨— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023
Chelsea late night bid for Moises was up to £100m package.
Liverpool bid is British record on £110m package — accepted by Brighton with immediate effect.
Brighton’s board was clear: player to be sold by end of Thursday to the highest bidder.
