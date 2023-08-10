 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea, Liverpool weave tangled mess over Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia — reports

What is going on?!

By David Pasztor
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

There’s no way I can keep up with all the twists and turns of this saga (these sagas?), but here’s where things stand at the moment (I think?) in the love triangle transfer quadrangle between Chelsea, Liverpool, Moisés Caicedo, and Roméo Lavia. Spoiler alert: don’t expect any clarity.

After reports of a Chelsea bid for Lavia emerged last night, reports of a Liverpool bid for Caicedo did the same this morning. (Or at least the intention of a bid.) Both new bids from the new bidders trumped previous bids from the previous bidders, with Liverpool possibly getting about as close to Brighton’s £100m asking price (for Caicedo) as Chelsea had to Southampton’s £50m asking price (for Lavia).

That amount of symmetry would suggest that there’s a whole lot of games being played, probably by both sides. Whose interest is real? Which interest is real? Why is Gamora?

In the meantime, Caicedo is said to be hanging out in London, all packed and ready to go, but without a destination. Some say he would prefer Chelsea, some say Liverpool. Depends on who you ask, I suppose.

I guess it’s no wonder that we decided to pay the £20m insurance policy (a.k.a. Tyler Adams), just in case we this whole thing blows up in our faces. Will we get Caicedo? Will we get Lavia? Will we get both? Neither? We might have clarity by the weekend. Maybe.

