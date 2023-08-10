Chelsea may be willing to let first-choice (as of now) Kepa Arrizabalaga leave this summer, even though our season’s starting in three days, but surely we would only consider deals that involve an actual transfer — either now, or next summer after an initial loan period. Kepa has two years left on his current contract, so any deal that doesn’t involve a guaranteed departure should be rejected out of hand.

So presumably that’s exactly how we responded to Bayern Munich’s reported (and quite laughable) loan-with-option-to-buy bid this morning. Pay up or go away, please.

❗️Excl. News #Kepa: FC Bayern has submitted an official offer to Chelsea!



➡️ It’s about a one-year-loan with an option to buy. #CFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/JZWYtYZO7n — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2023

Incidentally, Bayern may be facing some competition, with Real Madrid apparently weighing up a bid as well, after Thibaut Courtois’sssssss knee injury was confirmed to be an ACL rupture, which will likely rule him out for the whole season. It’s fairly amusing that after many years of trying to get rid of Kepa, we now have two of the biggest teams in the world potentially bidding for him. You never know in football...

But still, surely a loan without a guaranteed purchase will not be considered.