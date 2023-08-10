As per multiple reports, Chelsea have decided to activate Tyler Adams’ relegation release clause at Leeds United, and the 24-year-old midfielder (who is the current actual Captain America, incidentally) is now set to undergo a medical today. Chelsea had been in talks over personal terms for the past few days, and it would appear that those are now agreed as well.

Adams’ release clause is, reportedly, a rather reasonable £20m, and his signing is seen as something we wanted to do in addition to going after Moisés Caicedo (or Roméo Lavia?). The Caicedo deal may be getting close as well, and that certainly won’t be at a reasonable fee if it does happen.

In any case, adding more players to a still fairly bloated squad will surely mean more departures for some of the younger players, and we can certainly expect Cesare Casadei and Lesley Ugochukwu to head out on loans. And maybe Andrey Santos, too? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.