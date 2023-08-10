Tyler Adams’ name was first floated as a potential fallback option should our long and drawn-out (and increasingly frayed?) pursuit of Moisés Caicedo fall apart, but it sounds like we could be looking at an AND instead of an (exclusive) OR transaction here.

The logic of this whole situation is therefore a bit questionable — especially if we’re also-also in the hunt for Roméo Lavia — but Adams is fairly young (24), tenacious, a strong leader (USMNT captain) with good pedigree (product of the Red Bull system, with 100 RB Leipzig appearances to his name). And he’s also said to be available for just £20m, which is practically loose change at this point, thanks to a relegation release clause in his contract. (HA-HA! Leeds.)

Triggering the clause is something we’re trying to avoid however (presumably because of its increased tax implications, just as in Spain), and so we’re “actively” in talks to figure out a different structure maybe. Adams himself, while currently still sidelined with a hamstring issue, is “open” to upgrading his circumstances. Chelsea may not be the only team potentially offering him that chance, with Manchester United recently linked as well, for example.

The season starts Sunday, but there’s three more weeks of the transfer window to go, and we’re clearly allergic to not-spending.