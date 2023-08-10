Official: KAS Eupen sign Gaga Slonina on loan from Chelsea

I don’t know much about KAS Eupen — other than that Claude Makélélé was their manager for a hot second a few years ago — but I do know that their goalkeeping situation just got a massive upgrade with the signing of young Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina.

Gaga’s (practically) first (but technically second) Chelsea loan assignment was officially confirmed today, and the 19-year-old jetted out to Belgium, leaving behind a potentially fast-evolving goalkeeping situation with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Robert Sánchez (and Marcus Bettinelli). But that’s not really Gaga’s concern now, at least for the next season.

Good luck for the upcoming campaign, Gaga! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2023

Eupen avoided relegation by a just singular point last year, and had the division’s third worst goals against record, conceding over two goals per game in the 34-game league season. So if nothing else, Gaga’s about to get a fair amount of practice — and presumably playtime, which might explain why he’s ended up at only this (low-ish) level of loan.

Slonina won’t be the only Chelsea connection at Eupen this season, with Cobham graduate Isaac Christie-Davies also plying his trade there currently. ICD left Chelsea in 2018, and joined Eupen as a free agent last summer after things didn’t work out for him at Barnsley.(He had briefly joined my hometown team on loan, even!)

Good luck to both!