Kylian Mbappé looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at some point in the next month. He still looks set to end up at Real Madrid but until that happens, there is plenty of opportunity for rumor mill speculation. And there is plenty of opportunity for some phone calls, too, which is what Todd Boehly’s thinking apparently, even though he’s not really involved with transfer decisions at Chelsea anymore (he’s stepped back some time ago to leave it to the professionals).

According to L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail), PSG are “expecting an offer” from the Toddmeister. There’s no word on what that offer might entail, but presumably it would not match the £259m that Al-Hilal are offering, or the £160m that Real Madrid may be scraping together. However, Mbappé might actually talk to us, unlike in the case of the Saudi Pro League team.

In classic Boehly style, the rumor mill expects The Todd to put together a creative trade package consisting of some cash and a whole truckload of players we don’t need anymore, like Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Malang Sarr, etc, etc, etc. This has about 0.00001 per cent chance of succeeding, but hey, it doesn’t hurt to ask, right?