True to its name, Silly Season often conjures up some extreme bits of silliness — like, say, AC Milan trying to get Romelu Lukaku away from Inter, or the whole adidas buying Lionel Messi for Chelsea classic from years ago, or pretty much every summer when we used to be linked with Hulk — and we got a good old whopper of a knee-slapper from the Mail today.

They claim that Barcelona are eying up a permanent move for young January signing Andrey Santos, who showed up just this week to begin preseason training after spending the previous six months back on loan at his previous club, Vasco da Gama (and also impressing for the Brazil U20 team).

While the 19-year-old may yet head out on loan (to Portugal or perhaps to our BlueCo family at RC Strasbourg), the idea that Chelsea would sell this summer is quite amusing — regardless of any perceived “uncertainty” we may have about our playing squad.

Anyway, if Barca are indeed interested in Santos as a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets, that’s all the more reason for us to keep him around now and well into the future.