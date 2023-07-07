Brighton and Chelsea have done plenty of business over the past twelve months, with the two sets of owners rubbing elbows and clinking glasses of expensive champagne and becoming all chummy in the process (at least in the press), but evidently that doesn’t mean that they’re going to cut us any sort of deal on Moisés Caicedo.

Of course, they didn’t cut us a deal on Marc Cucurella or Graham Potter either, so perhaps we shouldn’t be expecting one in this case either. It’s a pretty one-sided business-friendship, this!

Anyway, according to multiple outlets including The Guardian, Brighton are not budging from their £100m asking price for Caicedo. And in fact, they have battened down the hatches even more after Arsenal (reportedly) deemed it wise to pay West Ham United a British record £105m for Declan Rice — just shy of what we paid to Benfica for Enzo Fernández, in fairness.

Chelsea have “refused to meet” this demand and are seemingly also set in our maximum valuation of around £80m for Caicedo, which may or may not have been formalized by a bid earlier this week.

The massive gap in valuation hasn’t stopped negotiations, but it has made them “move slowly”. I guess that means that this thing will drag on for a while longer, maybe until the 21-year-old stages another walkout since they did promise him that he would be able to leave this summer.