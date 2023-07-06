Andrey Santos seems to be a very impressive young prospect, and he is currently training with the first-team as we begin preseason preparations under Mauricio Pochettino. But whether he stays with the team for the season proper is a bit less certain — and will also depend on whether he can secure a work permit as well.

If he doesn’t end up staying, a challenging loan move surely awaits him. One such possibility is FC Porto in Portugal, as per local reports earlier this week, as well as a more recent story from the Evening Standard.

While Porto, who finished second to Benfica last season, would certainly offer a challenge (and would offer Champions League football, too), hopefully Santos impresses enough in preseason that he stays with us instead. Chelsea have said goodbye to several central midfielders this summer, including N’Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Denis Zakaria, so the 19-year-old could have a chance to shine despite our relatively light schedule even if we do end up signing Moisés Caicedo.