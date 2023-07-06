Inter Milan have received the message loud and clear that Chelsea are not interested in doing another loan for Romelu Lukaku, and recent reports claimed that the Nerazzurri are therefore fully intending to work out some sort of a deal that would end in a transfer.

Those reports and that situation was confirmed by director Piero Ausilio in an interview yesterday as well.

“Lukaku is an idea of ours, but he is a Chelsea-owned player. The dialogue never stopped with them, we know he cannot be handed to us for a second season on loan, so we are evaluating if it is possible to buy him outright. “He knows full well that we want to bring him back here, we’ll see if we can find the solution with Chelsea.” -Piero Ausilio; source: Football-Italia

Of course, the tricky part here isn’t the idea, it’s the execution of it, and namely the financials that may be involved.

Inter are unlikely to meet our valuation (which may be around €40m), but might be able to come close if they can delay or spread out payments. That general idea cropped up last week, and was firmed up with numbers by Gazzetta dello Sport a couple days ago: €5m up front, then €30m in an obligatory clause via some sort of structured payment plan.

Presumably this solution (or something similar) will work for all involved, though Inter may not be in too much of a hurry to get it done just yet, especially since they know Lukaku isn’t going anywhere else.