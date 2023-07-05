 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan submit improved bid for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic — report

By David Pasztor
United States v Canada: Final - CONCACAF Nations League Photo by Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Christian Pulisic may have rejected Olympique Lyonnais’ overtures for his services, but the Ligue 1 side’s €25m offer package has had the welcome side effect of prompting a second, improved bid from AC Milan.

It’s still not a massive bid, but the “package worth up to €22m”, as per The Athletic, is a decent improvement on the €14m they offered the other week. Chelsea were hoping for €25m and holding out for at least €20m, so this is probably as good as we’re going to get at this point. It’s not great, but it is what it is. The 24-year-old has seemed set to follow Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Rossoneri for the last few weeks now, with personal terms agreed and all that.

Pulisic was not among the players who have reported back for the start of preseason training this week, though his international commitments probably would’ve meant a late return either way. But it looks like he will be able to jet directly to Milan instead.

