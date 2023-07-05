After days and weeks of rumored talks and contacts and whatever buzzwords are popular in the rumor mill these days, Chelsea may or may not have actually submitted an offer to Brighton & Hove Albion for one Moisés Caicedo.

The offer, as per a journalist from Ecuador’s publicly funded television service, TC Televisión, is worth a grand total of €85m, with €75m of it up front, but with the exact structure and payment terms still under discussion. But that sounds like progress either way, and with Arsenal pretty much out of the picture now (they’re about to sign Declan Rice), Chelsea may be the only game in town for Brighton to collect a giant heap of cash.

Obviously, 80m is still an eye-watering sum, but much closer to how much we were willing to pay and how much Brighton were looking for initially — assuming this report is anywhere near the truth of course.

Let’s get this done then.