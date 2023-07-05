Official: Manchester United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Well, it’s happened.

Not gonna lie, this one has left a bad taste in my mouth. The kind that lingers for a while and then comes back up to the back of your throat even after that.

I expected that it might feel painful, but it’s not really that. It’s more ... just distasteful.

Oh, Mason.

Why why why.

I guess it is what it is. What’s done is done. And so on.

Mason Mount has today ended his 18-year association with Chelsea after completing a permanent move away from the club. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 5, 2023

We’ve followed this saga along for many months, and we knew his contract was a priority item at the very start of it. Twenty-four months later, across two ownerships, three head coaches, and all the highs and lows we’ve experienced during that time ... we’ve somehow arrived at the least likely outcome.

For whatever reason, it didn’t work out.

It seemed like it would be the easiest thing to work out. Mr Chelsea himself, Mason Mount.

No more.

He’s now an enemy. The love story is over, as José Mourinho once said it poetically (and before he himself shacked up at Manchester United, and then Spurs, too).

Ah, football. Ain’t nothing like it.

Anyway, I would say good luck to Mount at United, but I don’t want to lie.