Mason Mount confirms decision to leave Chelsea, says goodbye

Mason Mount took to social media to confirm that he is leaving Chelsea (and joining Manchester United).
He's wishing us all the best.
I wish him great health.
Thanks for everything, kid.
(Good job getting this out there first before your United announcement and interview.)
"Hi Chelsea fans,
"Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea.
"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years.
"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career.
"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together, winning the Youth Cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and of course that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.
"I want to say thank you to the academy Jim and Neil for being so influential from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank, Thomas and Graham. The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all of my team-mates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support and most importantly you guys for sticking with me throughout.
"Wish you all the best"
