Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Chelsea career may be ending this summer, and unlike similar occasion in the past, especially back in 2019, this time there may not be all that much drama about such a possibility.

Fresh off of a disappointing loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, with just 21 appearances totaling right around 1000 minutes, the vast majority of which came in the first couple months of the season, Hudson-Odoi has reported back for duty at Chelsea, but according to The Athletic, he “does not expect to be at the club much longer” as he has “has decided to leave”.

Obviously, to turn that decision into reality, first he will need some other team to come in for him. So far, there’s been very little in the way of interest, even with just a year left on his Chelsea contract, with vague links to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, or AC Milan barely registering on the rumor mill scales.

And that’s certainly a marked changed as well, a far cry from the Bayern Munich sagas of yesteryear.

So that’s all a bit sad in a way, for any and all involved. We’ll always have Juventus though.

All that said, Cal With The Teck is still just 22 (turning 23 in November). He’s been around for seemingly forever, but he’s still very young ... and still very talented. Hopefully he can live up to all that hype wherever he may land next.