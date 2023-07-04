Chelsea continue to stay busy in looking for decently priced young talent to add to the (multi-club) system, and the latest along those lines appears to be 19-year-old Matheus França, rated as the next big thing out of the Flamengo youth system after Vinícus Júnior.

França apparently has a €200m release clause, but according to local reports, we’re in talks for a potential move for around a tenth of that price, around €20-25m. Newcastle have tried and failed a few months ago along a similar track apparently, but Flamengo appear to be more willing to do business now.

The report adds that Chelsea have been tracking França for a while, even before he had made his senior debut last season, notching 4 goals in 13 Série A appearances in the second half of the 2022 season. He’s added 2 more goals in 11 appearances so far this year in the Série A as well the Copa Libertadores, playing mostly as an attacking midfielder.

Cue the YouTube higlights!