Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino’s public blessing, appear to be happy enough to enter the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as our number-one goalkeeper, but evidently we do want a slightly more robust contingency plan than Marcus Bettinelli (who’s been absent through injury all preseason) or any number of our young goalkeepers (with Gaga Slonina reportedly slated for a loan anyway).

According to The Athletic, we’ve made an offer of indeterminate magnitude for Robert Sánchez, who’s been trying to leave Brighton & Hove Albion all summer. Sánchez, who was given the Lukaku-Ziyech-Auba-Hudson-Odoi-treatment for their preseason tour, was dropped by Roberto De Zerbi last season in favor of Jason Steele, and Brighton have since spent €19m on a new goalkeeper as well (Bart Verbruggen from RSC Anderlecht).