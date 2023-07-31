 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea ‘make offer’ for Brighton & Hove Albion wantaway goalkeeper Robert Sánchez — report

Goalkeeper depth and competition?

Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino’s public blessing, appear to be happy enough to enter the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as our number-one goalkeeper, but evidently we do want a slightly more robust contingency plan than Marcus Bettinelli (who’s been absent through injury all preseason) or any number of our young goalkeepers (with Gaga Slonina reportedly slated for a loan anyway).

According to The Athletic, we’ve made an offer of indeterminate magnitude for Robert Sánchez, who’s been trying to leave Brighton & Hove Albion all summer. Sánchez, who was given the Lukaku-Ziyech-Auba-Hudson-Odoi-treatment for their preseason tour, was dropped by Roberto De Zerbi last season in favor of Jason Steele, and Brighton have since spent €19m on a new goalkeeper as well (Bart Verbruggen from RSC Anderlecht).

The report claims that Brighton have not yet responded to the bid, but “discussions remain ongoing”. It’s unclear what we’re discussing if not the bid itself, but maybe we’re comparing Philly cheesesteak shops. The correct answer: they’re all good when it’s after midnight and you’re drunk desperate for a (backup?) goalkeeper.

