The rumored and expected arrival of center back Axel Disasi appears to have set off a few dominoes among Chelsea’s center back ranks, and the man on the end of the row falling off the edge of the table could very well be Trevoh Chalobah.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract just last year, is apparently “ready to leave” as he “believes his opportunities will be limited next season”, as per the Evening Standard. Their report is essentially a public availability notice as cash-strapped Inter Milan have been the only team linked with Chalobah so far, and Chelsea’s asking price is said to be a very healthy £45m.

In better news, Chelsea are moving to secure the long-term future of Levi Colwill and ensure that he doesn’t get caught up in these same dominoes. According to The Guardian, we’re in “advanced negotiations” and are “confident” of an agreement, which should put an end once and for all to any sort of exit talk, especially as it may concern Brighton & Hove Albion.

Colwill and Chalobah have been regular parts of the preseason rotation at center back, but with a relatively reduced schedule this season without any European football, minutes will not be as plentiful as usual. That may improve in the future (hopefully it’ll improve!) but by then, presumably, Wesley Fofana will manage to stay injury-free for more than a few seconds as well. So I can see why Chalobah (or Colwill) might want to leave in search of regular first-team football, and if we can only satisfy one of them, I suppose it’s better if we do so with Colwill. Still ... never like to see one of our own leave.