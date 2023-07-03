Olympique Lyonnais and AC Milan have both made offers for Christian Pulisic, the latter verbal and not so good and the former written and much better, and while we’d obviously prefer the higher offer (even if some a “significant” portion of it is in add-ons), Pulisic himself prefers Milan over Lyon.

That’s according to ESPN’s latest report, which claims that the 24-year-old “will turn down” Lyon.

Pulisic has already agreed personal terms “in principle” with Milan, and Lyon are apparently unable to match those terms. And unlike the Rossoneri, midtable Lyon also cannot offer Champions League football, which is a big factor.

On the plus side, Lyon’s official approach has had the effect of raising the stakes, and Milan now “intend to make an improved offer”.

So, chances are, we will agree something in the region of €20m, which is what we were hoping to squeeze out of Milan after knocking back their initial €15m approach. That’s not great business for us either way, but we don’t have too many options at all in this case.