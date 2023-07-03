Christian Pulisic has been heavily linked with and supposedly quite willing to go to AC Milan this summer, but AC Milan have not met Chelsea’s asking price — not even close. And unfortunately for their bargain-hunting desires, they now have some actual competition, with also-linked Olympique Lyonnais reportedly submitting an official written offer that does meet our asking price.

Lyon’s American ownership are evidently quite fond of the idea of having Captain America at their newly acquired team and recently were said to have made the 24-year-old their “top priority” of the transfer window. So it’s perhaps not surprising that they would back up those intentions with a €25m offer, even including “a meaningful sell-on clause that is still being negotiated” (you know, for when Pulisic’s sold for three times as much in a couple years after finding his feet again in Ligue 1).

Recent reports in Italy made it seem like it was only a matter of time that Pulisic would end up in Milan. So in the end this may only serve to up their eventual offer. And of course it might depend on what Pulisic himself might prefer. But a small bidding war wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen to our bottom line.