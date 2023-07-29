Chelsea were randomly linked with Ajax Amsterdam attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus earlier this week, but while Ajax do admit that there is interest in the 22-year-old — and not just from Chelsea — they don’t expect him to be going anywhere this summer.

Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat confirmed that they’ve received only informal inquiries so far.

“There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks.” -Sven Mislintat; source: Ajax Life via Metro

There’s been some speculative interest from Manchester United and from Mislintat’s former club, Arsenal, as well, though Kudus has only two years left on his current deal, so this all may be just the usual games over a potential contract extension.

Chelsea’s interest doesn’t make much sense either way, especially if Conor Gallagher stays, which thankfully looks to be the case right now.