Official: Sami Tlemcani sign with AEK Athens after leaving Chelsea

Young goalkeeper Sami Tlemcani left Chelsea last month after “he and the club mutually agreed to cancel his contract”, and after a few weeks of free agency, he’s now found himself a new team. The 19-year-old has signed a two-year deal with AEK Athens, where he will initially go into the B team.

Tlemcani had joined Chelsea in 2020 at the age of 16, arriving from the youth system of Paris FC (not to be confused with Paris Saint-Germain). He spent most of his time with the under-18s, collecting a few U18 Premier League appearances. He had also spent a brief time at Merstham FC on loan, making five appearances at the Surrey-based non-league outfit.

In the meantime, he’s represented Morocco U20 on the international stage, and even got a surprise call-up to their senior team once.

Upon his departure, Tlemcani thanked Chelsea for letting him live a dream and continue his development.

“What can I say about the last few years, arriving here when I was only 16, I am 19 today. I am writing this message because my adventure with this club that made me dream as a child is over. I thank all the members of the staff, coaches, trainers... who were able to make my progress possible, which made me grow. Now it’s time for me to take flight towards a new experience.”

Good luck, Sami!