Callum Hudson-Odoi has been slowly inching towards the exit door at Chelsea for a while, so his expected departure this summer isn't all that surprising. He's been left back at Cobham for the preseason tour, even, training with the rest of the undesirables like Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

However, that doesn't mean he's absolutely valueless, which seems to be the impression that Fulham are operating under, evidenced by their insultingly low offer of £4m, as reported by Fabrizio Romano today.

His report claims that Chelsea are holding out for the gynormously impossible sum of £8m, which still would be laughable, even at twice the size of Fulham's offer.

Hudson-Odoi, who's also been linked with Lazio and Nottingham Forest, does only have one year left on his contract, but he's still just 22 and with plenty of untapped potential. Whoever can bring that out of him will have found themselves a very good deal indeed.