Brighton reject £80m bid from Chelsea for Moisés Caicedo — reports

By David Pasztor
Aston Villa v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Moisés Caicedo made his preseason debut for Brighton & Hove Albion last night, in their friendly against Brentford that immediately preceded Chelsea’s friendly against Newcastle, but as things stand, that’s about as close as Caicedo’s ever going to get to Chelsea anytime soon.

After multiple bids at or below the £70m mark resulted only in an impasse, Chelsea apparently increased our bidding to £80m this week, but Brighton have immediately rejected that offer as well. Their price remains £100m and evidently nothing less than £100m, so unless we raise out price to £100m, we’re not going to get to get him. The key word in that sentence, in case we can’t tell, is £100m.

I suppose certain factors might change, such as Caicedo throwing a fit and pushing for an exit, but he seems content enough with his current lot ... so perhaps we need to start thinking about moving on as well, and finding a different target. The season starts in a couple weeks, and we’re most certainly light at least one defensive midfielder at the moment!

