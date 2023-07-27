Moisés Caicedo made his preseason debut for Brighton & Hove Albion last night, in their friendly against Brentford that immediately preceded Chelsea’s friendly against Newcastle, but as things stand, that’s about as close as Caicedo’s ever going to get to Chelsea anytime soon.

After multiple bids at or below the £70m mark resulted only in an impasse, Chelsea apparently increased our bidding to £80m this week, but Brighton have immediately rejected that offer as well. Their price remains £100m and evidently nothing less than £100m, so unless we raise out price to £100m, we’re not going to get to get him. The key word in that sentence, in case we can’t tell, is £100m.

Brighton have immediately rejected £80m bid from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo as per @FabrizioRomano. They value him in region of £100m. Told no active talks currently. Chelsea deciding whether to go back in with improved offer or turn attention to other targets. #CFC #BHAFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 27, 2023

I suppose certain factors might change, such as Caicedo throwing a fit and pushing for an exit, but he seems content enough with his current lot ... so perhaps we need to start thinking about moving on as well, and finding a different target. The season starts in a couple weeks, and we’re most certainly light at least one defensive midfielder at the moment!