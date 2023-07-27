Official: Tudor Mendel-Idowu joins RSC Anderlecht after leaving Chelsea

Chelsea had extended a contract offer to Tudor Mendel-Idowu at the end of the season, but unfortunately the highly rated young winger was not swayed by those terms and has decided to leave the club and try his luck elsewhere instead.

And after strong links with the likes of Barcelona and several other big European teams, the 18-year-old has chosen a team that can offer him the immediate pathways into senior football that he desires, namely RSC Anderlecht.

The England youth international, who had been with Chelsea since the under-8 level, has signed a three-year contract with the famous Belgian outfit.

“Signing bright young prospects like Tudor is perfectly in line with our strategy. We want to have the biggest talents playing at Anderlecht. Tudor is a good fit as he’s not only a modern and talented winger, he is also hungry and he has clearly enjoyed a good education. At Anderlecht, we can provide him with the perfect pathway to take the next step.” -Jesper Fredberg, CEO; source: RSCA

Anderlecht have fallen on hard times recently, and have finished outside the top two for six straight seasons, including a decades-worst 11th last year (their worst finish since 1937 in fact). Hopefully Tudor can help them return to the upper reaches of the Pro League.

Good luck, young man. Perhaps our paths will cross again in the future!