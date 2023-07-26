Conor Gallagher has been subject to a great deal of speculation over the past few days and weeks — and apparently one rejected £40m bid as well — but as things stand, he remains a Chelsea player and he remains in head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Of course, such things can quickly change, and Pochettino did admit that as well, but it sure doesn’t sound like our new head coach is all that enthused about the possibility of losing yet another (relatively) experienced midfielder.

“Both parties have to say and have to agree. At the moment, nothing to say. Conor is in our plans, I was talking with him the first day I arrive. “In football, things can happen we cannot manage. At the moment, I am happy with him and his performance, he has two years on his contract. Nothing to say.”

So that’s certainly a far cry from a strong statement like Poch has done with Levi Colwill for example, but it’ll do for now.

But while Chelsea are said to be open to the right offer, i.e. £40-50m+, and Gallagher may be willing to move on, it’s all just noise until we see otherwise.

“[Whether] you came from outside or through the academy, it’s the same. You need to feel you desire to be here and be committed to Chelsea. If you are not committed to the project, we will find a solution for both sides. “I think all the players we have here are committed to help the team and club to be, historically, in the same position Chelsea were. [...] I’m happy with the attitude and commitment.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Not too late yet to change our minds!