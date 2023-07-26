Kylian Mbappé not part of Chelsea’s ‘reality’ at the moment

Kylian Mbappé looks increasingly likely to leave PSG, but his options may be a bit limited since less than a handful of teams could realistically afford the fees necessary to get him,

One of those are Real Madrid The other is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

One of those not among that handful are Chelsea, as confirmed by Mbappé’s former boss at PSG, and currently Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

“In our past we were at Paris Saint Germain and with Kylian and think I need to be conscious that I cannot talk. Everything you talk is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. “For our side I have nothing to say. We are working on our reality, our reality is different. “From my side, nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love, because I was a player, a captain and coach. With Kylian we create a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

The Saudi Pro League have offered Mbappé (and PSG well well) ridiculous sums in the region of £1.1b (fee+wages) in total.

Will he go with the new money in the SPL or will he go with the old money in the Spanish capital?