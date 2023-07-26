Pochettino hoping for ‘at least one more’ midfielder ‘with experience’

Chelsea’s summer has been dominated by outgoing transfers, but as we enter the final month of the window, we look to be pushing hard to make at least one more major signing, probably a midfielder. More specifically, a defensive midfielder. Namely Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t go as far as to mention Caicedo by name in Tuesday’s pre-friendly press conference, but he might as well have.

“At the moment, we are working to reinforce that area (midfield), and other areas also. [...] We are working very hard to try to add more players in different areas and hope that is possible soon. “[We] need at least one more [midfielder] and we are working on that. It depends on what happens in the next few weeks. We will decide and take our decision. [We] need one more with experience.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi took a slightly less confident and a bit more pragmatic stance over Caicedo than just a few days ago. Caicedo is however set to make his preseason debut for the Seagulls today, in their friendly against Brentford, so all outcomes are still possible.

“There’s no deadline [for resolving things]. I only care about his attitude. My work is to be a coach not to manage the transfer market. I’m happy if he stays but we’ll play without him as well. We have to be ready to find another midfielder if he leaves.” -Roberto De Zerbi; source: @JacobsBen

Season starts in just a few weeks.