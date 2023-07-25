Chelsea may be listening to offers for Conor Gallagher unfortunately, but apparently the threshold of our hearing doesn’t go as low as £40m, which means that West Ham United’s £37+3m attempt fell on deaf ears.

Actually, it was rejected, but I wanted to complete the analogy.

The bid from the Hammers (which seems to have happened last week actually), and its subsequent rejection, was reported by The Times and The Athletic and several others yesterday. Speculation soon after claimed that West Ham have already come back with an improved £42+5m bid. However, that apparently isn’t the case quite just yet — though if other teams were to follow through in their interest as well (i.e. Tottenham Hotspur), we just might get a bidding war out of it.

That won’t make up for losing such a dynamic player as Gallagher, but it would lessen the blow a little bit I suppose.