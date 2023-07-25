Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion played each other in a goal-filled friendly on Saturday night in Philadelphia, which gave a prime opportunity for the two teams to talk in person and hash out a deal for Moisés Caicedo.

At least that’s what was supposed to happen.

What appears to have actually happened is that we’ve failed to reach an agreement ... and have instead “reached an impasse”. Oops!

Brighton continue to hold out for £100m and are willing to drop that price only if we include Levi Colwill in the deal. Chelsea continue to not raise our offer above £70m and are unwilling to include Levi Colwill in this deal.

Not much of a negotiation if neither side are willing to compromise!

The wild card in all this remains Caicedo himself. He’s training normally with Brighton though he did not feature in the friendly by design. So far he seems willing to bide his time and not cause much of a fuss.

So, situation unchanged. The Guardian do claim that Chelsea are “expected to make a third bid [...] soon”. We’ll see if anything changes then.