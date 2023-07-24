Ângelo Gabriel earmarked for RC Strasbourg loan after Chelsea tour

One of the many new and young faces at Chelsea this summer is 18-year-old Ângelo Gabriel, who joined us from Santos just recently and has featured as a substitute in both of our preseason friendlies so far.

But his immediate future lies away from the first-team for now, with the teenager earmarked for a loan to our BlueCo multi-club brethren at RC Strasbourg.

This possibility was already mentioned at the start of the month, when RCSA appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager, and was later confirmed by their technical director, Loïc Désiré ... right on the eve of Chelsea’s official announcement over a week ago in fact.

“He will not arrive immediately, Chelsea wish to integrate him into the club first. He will come in August after the tour in the United States. “But he’s a player we’ve known for a long time. The first observation was in October, November 2021. He was on a list of out-of-category players for Racing. We did not have his profile in our squad for the past four or five seasons and we want to bring more variety to Patrick Vieira.” -Loïc Désiré, source: DNA via Google Translate

Ângelo has shown glimpses of the quality that may have prompted us to plunk down the €15m for his signature, though Désiré’s claims also might indicate that we arranged the transfer purely on their recommendation and their primary benefit. That’s the multi-club life, beybeeeee!