Chelsea make ‘opening offer’ for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise — report

Well okay

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In today’s random rumor, Chelsea are claimed to have “made an opening offer” for Crystal Palace winger, and Hammersmith’s own, Michael Olise, who of course spent several years in the Chelsea Academy as well some time back (ages 8 through 14) before eventually coming up through the Reading youth system a few years ago.

The 21-year-old has developed into a starring role at Crystal Palace over the last couple seasons, where he still has three years left on his contract. However, that contract may or may not have a release clause, possibly around £35m. Chelsea’s offer, as per RMC Sport, is “less than €45m” (£39m), so that’s right in the ballpark.

Chelsea are not alone in sniffing around Olise, with Manchester City reportedly also lurking. Not sure either team really need a £35m winger at the moment, but if we start asking such questions, Fabrizio Romano’s secret agents might come knocking on our door, so we won’t.

