In today’s random rumor, Chelsea are claimed to have “made an opening offer” for Crystal Palace winger, and Hammersmith’s own, Michael Olise, who of course spent several years in the Chelsea Academy as well some time back (ages 8 through 14) before eventually coming up through the Reading youth system a few years ago.

The 21-year-old has developed into a starring role at Crystal Palace over the last couple seasons, where he still has three years left on his contract. However, that contract may or may not have a release clause, possibly around £35m. Chelsea’s offer, as per RMC Sport, is “less than €45m” (£39m), so that’s right in the ballpark.

Chelsea a fait une première offre à Crystal Palace pour recruter Michael Olise



➡️ Offre inférieure à 45 millions d’euros bonus compris.



Le joueur est séduit par le projet des Blues. Sur le principe il est d’accord pour aller à Chelsea même s’il y a tjrs des négociations. pic.twitter.com/pzyhUfekuC — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 23, 2023

Chelsea are not alone in sniffing around Olise, with Manchester City reportedly also lurking. Not sure either team really need a £35m winger at the moment, but if we start asking such questions, Fabrizio Romano’s secret agents might come knocking on our door, so we won’t.